MB Hydro Permit Required For Moving Large Farm Equipment

Farmers are being advised to check with Manitoba Hydro before moving large farm equipment this spring.

Public Safety and Education Coordinator Linda Carter says an Agricultural Equipment Move Permit is required for all equipment that is higher than 4.8 metres or 15 feet 9 inches.

She notes the need for permits seems to be increasing, along with the size of new farm equipment.

"We definately find, particularily in spring, that air seeders and cultivators are the two pieces of equipment that contact our lines the most often and it's simply because in transport position, lots of them are acutally higher than what our lines are built to," explained Carter.

She notes Manitoba Hydro staff will come and measure the power lines and raise them if required.

If farmers do come in contact with a power line, they are advised to wait in the vehicle and call Manitoba Hydro or 911 for help. If you need to exit the vehicle, such as in the case of a potential fire hazard, Carter says it's important to jump clear of the equipment.