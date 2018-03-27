MB Pork Busting Industry Misconceptions at Royal Manitoba Winter Fair

Public education makes up a big part of the work done by the Manitoba Pork Council.



Susan Riese, Manager of Public Relations and Consumer Marketing Programs, is helping to man the organization's booth at the 111th Royal Manitoba Winter Fair happening this week in Brandon. She explained that the Manitoba Pork Council supports a number of initiatives that provide factual information and help bring a balanced viewpoint of the industry.

"A lot of times now people are getting their information from sources that are not necessarily vetted, or they're hearing things from all kinds of places; from the Internet, from animal activist groups. So obviously that's a big concern for us."

Riese added that part of her job is to raise awareness among kids and adults about where their food comes from and the safety of the food supply.

"There are people behind this industry that are caring for these animals, that are raising them for food. Just generally speaking that pork and other foods don't come from the grocery store, somebody needs to raise the animals that provide us with the foods that we eat."

Riese has been attending the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair for about 15 years and said the conversations that she's having these days are much more serious than they were back then. She believes this is because of the different misconceptions that exist around the agriculture industry as well as peoples' growing interest in how their food is produced.

"We're talking about things like not using growth hormones when we produce pork, that retail Canadian pork doesn't contain antibiotics. We talk about how farmers protect the land and water with leading environmental regulations, how farmers care for their animals through ongoing research and training."

The 111th Royal Manitoba Winter Fair continues through Saturday in Brandon.