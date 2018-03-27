Details
Category: Ag News

Public education makes up a big part of the work done by the Manitoba Pork Council.
    
Susan Riese, Manager of Public Relations and Consumer Marketing Programs, is helping to man the organization's booth at the 111th Royal Manitoba Winter Fair happening this week in Brandon. She explained that the Manitoba Pork Council supports a number of initiatives that provide factual information and help bring a balanced viewpoint of the industry.

"A lot of times now people are getting their information from sources that are not necessarily vetted, or they're hearing things from all kinds of places; from the Internet, from animal activist groups. So obviously that's a big concern for us."

Riese added that part of her job is to raise awareness among kids and adults about where their food comes from and the safety of the food supply.

"There are people behind this industry that are caring for these animals, that are raising them for food. Just generally speaking that pork and other foods don't come from the grocery store, somebody needs to raise the animals that provide us with the foods that we eat."

Riese has been attending the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair for about 15 years and said the conversations that she's having these days are much more serious than they were back then. She believes this is because of the different misconceptions that exist around the agriculture industry as well as peoples' growing interest in how their food is produced.

"We're talking about things like not using growth hormones when we produce pork, that retail Canadian pork doesn't contain antibiotics. We talk about how farmers protect the land and water with leading environmental regulations, how farmers care for their animals through ongoing research and training."

The 111th Royal Manitoba Winter Fair continues through Saturday in Brandon.

More Ag News

MB Pork Busting Industry Misconceptions at Royal Manitoba Winter Fair

Public education makes up a big part of the work done by the Manitoba Pork Council. Susan Riese, Manager of Public Relations and Consumer Marketing Programs, is helping to man the organization's…

Research Efforts Starting to Pay Off for Winter Cereals MB

Stakeholders were given a research update at the Winter Cereals Manitoba annual meeting earlier in March. Doug Martin, Board Chair, said the organization has funded work out of the University of…

Analyst Predicts 'Agressive' 2018 Corn and Soybean Outlook

Growing economies around the world are proving beneficial to American and Canadian corn and soybean farmers. That from market analyst, Al Kluis, who said all areas of the world are seeing increased…

Royal Manitoba Winter Fair Remains True To Its Roots

The 111th edition of the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair is underway this week at Brandon's Keystone Centre. Some of the highlights this year include the Birds of Prey exhibition, horse jumping, and of…

PAMI Receives Funding To Conduct Grain Storage Research

The Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) will be receiving nearly $484,000 to complete its grain innovation facility near Portage la Prairie. The money is flowing through the governments'…

NorthStar Genetics Holds Spring Soybean Meeting

Close to 300 people turned out for NorthStar Genetics' annual soybean information day held Thursday in Morris. COO Travis Williams says the event is put on for farm and retail customers to provide…

Government of Canada Supports World Standard-Setting Bodies

The Government of Canada is investing $1-million in the world’s three standard-setting bodies for agriculture and food products. The money will support scientific and technical work of the Codex…

Bayer-Monsanto Deal Receives EU Antitrust Approval

Bayer, of Germany, has won EU antitrust approval for its $66 billion dollar bid to buy U.S. company Monsanto. The European Commission said Bayer addressed its concerns with its offer to sell a number…

Manitoba Hosting EU Delegation To Discuss CETA

The Manitoba government is hosting roundtable discussions with representatives from European Union (EU) member states to raise awareness of trade and investment opportunities in Manitoba under the…

Temple Grandin Encourages The Ag Industry To Share Their Story

One of the most brilliant minds in animal welfare was at the 2018 Livestock Care Conference last week in Olds, Alberta. Dr. Temple Grandin gave a speech about the issues our agriculture industry is…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

27
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

27 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





27
Mar
2018
Free SBC Campus Visit

27 March 2018 - 28 March 2018, 8:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Steinbach Bible College





28
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

28 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





28
Mar
2018
Altona Blood Donor Clinic

28 March 2018 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Rhineland Pioneer Centre





28
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

28 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





29
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

29 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





29
Mar
2018
EASTER BRUNCH - All you can eat waffles!

29 March 2018 11:45 am

Morden Services for Seniors, Morden





Login