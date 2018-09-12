MBFI Hires New General Manager

Details
Category: Ag News

Manitoba Beef and Forage Initiatives (MBFI) has hired Mary-Jane Orr as the organization's general manager.

Orr will oversee all aspects of the three MBFI research and demonstration sites near Brandon at the Brookdale Farm, First Street Pasture and Johnson Farm, as well as the new MBFI Learning Centre.

“The competition for our general manager’s position was really intense and we congratulate all the candidates who interviewed for the position,” said Ramona Blyth, MBFI chair. “Mary-Jane’s areas of expertise and experience were a really great fit for MBFI. We are thrilled to have Mary-Jane on board.”

Orr comes from a background of mixed farming, growing up on a small cow-calf operation near Carberry. She has recently worked with David Rourke in Minto, MB to initiate development of an on-farm research & learning hub, targeting regenerative practices for annual crop production with livestock integration. Orr also gained Manitoba agricultural industry perspective working as a Nutrient Management Specialist for Hylife Ltd.

Academically, Orr received a Doctor of Philosophy, Department of Agronomy (Soil Microbiology), from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana U.S.A after graduating with Bachelor of Science, with honors, Major in Botany from Brandon University. She also worked as a postdoctoral associate at Purdue University on sustainable bioenergy and conservation cropping systems before returning to Manitoba.

MBFI is a partnership between Manitoba Agriculture, Manitoba Beef Producers, Ducks Unlimited Canada and the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association.

