MBP Outlines Key Priorities For 2018

Manitoba's Climate and Green Plan will be top of mind for Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) in 2018.

That from General Manager Brian Lemon.

He tells us what else the group will be focusing on in the year ahead.

"Trade continues to be an interesting file in 2018. There should be some interesting times not only around NAFTA, and we'll see where that goes, but around the Trans Pacific Partnership and how it seems to be advancing. We're excited about the opportunity that Canada might have in a TPP. That's going to be a positive for the beef industry...Cattle producers in all three countries have said NAFTA's working, let's not disrupt NAFTA."

Lemon adds the CFIA will also be front and centre in terms of some of the modernization of regulations such as the humane transport rules, as well as the animal movement regulations.