MBP President Concerned About Water Shortage

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) new president Tom Teichroeb was pleased to hear that the province will allow grazing and baling on crown lands to help address the feed shortage being faced by many producers.

He notes one of the hardest hit areas this year was the Interlake.

Teichroeb talked about another pressing concern for producers.

"I think the one thing that we haven't talked about that is becoming probably as serious, if not more, than the feed shortage is the water," he explained. "To manage that in the summer time is perhaps a little bit easier because you can run surface lines and all those quick fixes. When it comes to winter time, that's not always as easy."

Teichroeb encourages producers to take advantage of some of the Business Risk Management programs that are available.