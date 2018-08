Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) President Ben Fox has stepped down from his role to seek the federal Conservative Party nomination in the riding of Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa. He's held the position since February of 2017.

Tom Teichroeb, MBP’s vice-president, will take over as president on an interim basis.

The board of directors will meet on August 28 to discuss filling the vacancy on its board executive.