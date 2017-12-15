MCDA Hands Out Conservation Awards

The Manitoba Conservation Districts Association (MCDA) handed out its Conservation District Awards this week during the annual conference held in Brandon.

The winners were Paul and Larissa Koshel of the Whitemud Watershed Conservation District, Matthew and Heather Heide of the Turtle Mountain Conservation District, Jake Goertzen of Pembina Valley Conservation District, the Village of Dunnottar in East Interlake Conservation District and the Robins Family in the Little Saskatchewan River Conservation District.

The Conservation District Staff Builder Award went to Wayne Zalluski of the Whitemud Watershed Conservation District, while the Conservation District Builder Award went to Murray Combs of the Turtle Mountain Conservation District.

Award nominees are required to exhibit, exemplify and execute good environmental stewardship practices that relate to the vision of Manitoba Conservation Districts Association.