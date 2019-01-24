The Canola Council of Canada was promoting its Combine Optimization Tool this week at Manitoba Ag Days.

Agronomy Specialist Angela Brackenreed talked about "Measuring the Dollars and Cents of Harvest Loss" during the Manitoba Canola Growers Association Program on Tuesday morning.

She noted that harvest loss can add up to have a significant impact on a farmer's bottom line, however it is something that can be managed with the right tools.

Brackenreed added that farmers should be aiming for a maximum yield loss (threshing) of about two per cent, noting that number does not take into account header or environmental losses.

The Canola Council is hosting a combine college on March 20 at the the Keystone Centre.

The Combine Optimization Tool can be found at canolacalculator.ca.