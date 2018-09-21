Medium Term Outlook Shows Continued Growth For Ag Sector

On Friday, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) released its Medium Term Outlook (MTO), an economic projection of the domestic and international agricultural markets from 2017 to 2027.

This year’s projections show continued growth for the agricultural sector. The crop sector, particularly oilseeds, is projected to see increased production and exports. Moderate growth is expected for the Canadian livestock sector. Poultry demand is projected to remain strong, and production is projected to increase throughout the medium term while consumption of eggs in Canada is projected to continue to increase.

“Canada has the best farmers and food processors in the world, making us a world leader in agricultural production," said Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay. "The next decade will present opportunities to keep growing the sector's competitiveness and profitability. Our Government will continue to make strategic investments in science, innovation and export market development to help drive the sector forward, create good middle-class jobs and ensure the prosperity for producers and processors for years to come.”

AAFC is also releasing its Farm Income, Financial Conditions and Government Assistance Data Book 2017.