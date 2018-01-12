Mentorship Opportunity for Young People in Canada's Beef Industry

Details
Applications are now open for the Cattlemen's Young Leaders (CYL) Mentorship Program for the 2018 to 2019 year.

Youth Leadership Coordinator with the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, Emily Ritchie, says 16 young people will be awarded a spot in the program.

"The CYL program is the Canadian Cattlemen's Association's flagship youth leadership and mentorship program. It was designed for individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 to learn more about the beef industry, and become a little bit more engaged in what goes on across Canada."

Ritchie says those chosen for the program are paired with a mentor in the industry, and are given many exciting travel opportunities.

"We're looking for both people who are planning on being on-farm producers, as well as industry experts, and people who will work in industry in the future. We're just looking for excitement, passion, some drive, and some professionalism as well."

The deadline to apply is March 31st.

For more information, and to apply, visit their website.

