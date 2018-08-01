Minto Farmer Bill Campbell Appointed As KAP President

Details
Category: Ag News

Keystone Agricultural Producers' (KAP) board of directors has appointed Bill Campbell to the position of president, as per its by-laws. He'll replace Dan Mazier, who stepped down last month to seek nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada in the riding of Dauphin - Swan River - Neepawa.

“I accept the presidency with great enthusiasm, and look forward to engaging with our grassroots farmer membership, as well as with industry stakeholders and government," said Campbell.

Campbell has served as KAP vice-president for the past year and a half, and previous to that was involved with KAP at the district level and on the board of directors. He's is a fourth-generation farmer near Minto, and also runs a purebred Limousin cattle operation.

“There is a lot for our organization to do," commented Campbell. "We need to look down the road five to 10 years to see where agriculture fits in the Canadian economy. At the same time, we need to look at shorter-term issues that are affecting our industry today.”

Justin Jenner, who has previously served as KAP vice-president, will fill Campbell’s vacated position.

More Ag News

