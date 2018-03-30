Monsanto Expands Post-Secondary Scholarship Opportunities

Graduating high school students could get some help in paying for their post-secondary education. Monsanto Company is once again offering the Monsanto Fund Opportunity Scholarship Program to eligible grade 12 students pursing an education in an agriculture or a food-related field of study.

Trish Jordan, public and industry affairs director with Monsanto Canada, said students can apply to win 1 of 65 entrance scholarships valued at $1,500 to help offset the costs of tuition, text books and other expenses related to attending university.

She added this is the company's longest-running philanthropic program in Canada, dating back to 1991. The scholarship program has awarded well over $1.8 million to thousands of deserving students since it was first introduced 28 years ago.

And while the scholarships have historically been awarded to eligible students who come from farm families, Jordan noted that up to 25 awards will be set aside for those who come from non-farm families. She explained this shift was largely driven by two factors; to fulfill Monsanto's commitment to engage with a broader consumer audience on agriculture-related issues, and in recognition of the need to attract many students to agriculture and food-related disciplines whether or not they come from a farm family.

"Because as you know, there are so many opportunities right now for young people to enter agriculture but they're not always thinking of agriculture as a place to be when they come from the city. So we're kind of trying to break down the barriers between rural and urban, and just kind of expand opportunities for everybody."

"There's more jobs than people to fill them in many respects and so we want to help generate awareness and help students understand that agriculture is a neat, innovative, high-tech place to be," added Jordan.

She went on to say that while the scholarships help offset the high cost of post-secondary education, the funding is also is a way for Monsanto Company to give back to farm families and rural communities that help make it successful.

Completed application forms must be post-marked no later than May 31, 2018 and will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges with winning entries to be announced in September 2018.

Jordan added that application forms and posters in both French and English are in the process of being distributed to high schools, 4-H Clubs, provincial and federal agriculture offices, farm retail outlets and seed companies.

Application forms and complete program details are also available by calling 1-800-667-4944 or they can be accessed online at www.monsanto.ca.