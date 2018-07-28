More Farmers Deciding To Straight-Cut Canola

Variability seems to be a common theme this year when talking about crops in Manitoba.

Angela Brackenreed is an agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada.

"It's a really mixed bag across the province," she said. "Most of the showers we've been getting have been coming in thunderstorms, so it's hard to figure out who got what and who got missed. Even though we've been really quite hot and lacking moisture in a lot of areas, the crop looks pretty good so far."

Angela Brackenreed

Brackenreed says the canola pods seem to be filling in good, noting there is not as much heat blast and missing pods as she would have thought. There haven't been a lot of disease or insect issues this year, although she advises growers to continue to scout their canola as insects such as bertha army worm can do a lot of damage in a short period of time.

Swathing is expected to get underway in the next few weeks, although more producers are deciding to straight cut these days. Brackenreed reminds farmers to check their combine settings to make sure the machine is optimized to reduce harvest loss, which can be significant with canola.