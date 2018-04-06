Name Change Coming For Crop Production Services



Nutrien Ltd. has announced that ag retail outlets in North and South America operating under the name Crop Production Services, will change their name to Nutrien Ag Solutions.

The name change will take effect July 1, 2018.

Nutrien is the new company that was formed following the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp.

"Our goal is to create a consistent global Agriculture Brand that represents value and productivity for our customers," said Chuck Magro, President and CEO of Nutrien. "As the leading provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, Nutrien Ag Solutions will continue to work side by side with our grower customers to maximize crop production and their returns."

Crop Production Services was previously owned by Agrium.