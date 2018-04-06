Details
Category: Ag News


Nutrien Ltd. has announced that ag retail outlets in North and South America operating under the name Crop Production Services, will change their name to Nutrien Ag Solutions.

The name change will take effect July 1, 2018.

Nutrien is the new company that was formed following the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp.

"Our goal is to create a consistent global Agriculture Brand that represents value and productivity for our customers," said Chuck Magro, President and CEO of Nutrien. "As the leading provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, Nutrien Ag Solutions will continue to work side by side with our grower customers to maximize crop production and their returns."

Crop Production Services was previously owned by Agrium.

More Ag News

Name Change Coming For Crop Production Services

Nutrien Ltd. has announced that ag retail outlets in North and South America operating under the name Crop Production Services, will change their name to Nutrien Ag Solutions. The name change will…

U.S.-China Trade Dispute Would Hurt More Than Help Canadian Soybean Industry

The executive director of Soy Canada says if China goes ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on U.S. soybeans, it will have a significant impact in the global market place. Ron Davidson notes the…

Manitoba Signs Bilateral Agreement To Finalize Canadian Agricultural Partnership

On Thursday, Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler signed a bilateral agreement to finalize and implement the Canadian Agricultural…

Farmers Not Too Concerned About Lack Of Spring Temps

Farmers are gearing up for spring seeding. Anne Kirk of Manitoba Agriculture says producers usually get out into the field towards the end of April, although there have been years when seeding has…

Federal Government Invests In Turkey Industry

The federal government has announced an investment of almost $240,000 to Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC). "Turkey has long held a place of honour at Canadian dinner tables. Consumers more than ever…

G3 Canada Replaces CEO Karl Gerrand

G3 Canada has hired a new CEO. Effective immediately, the company has appointed Don Chapman to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, replacing former CEO Karl Gerrand. Chapman has more than 20…

CN Rail Meets With Manitoba Farm Groups

Manitoba farm groups met Wednesday with the executive vice president of CN Rail. Sean Finn was in Winnipeg to talk about the current grain backlog situation, hiring more crews and their commitment…

Richardson To Build $30-Million Innovation Centre In Downtown Winnipeg

Richardson International announced Wednesday that the company is investing more than $30 million to develop an innovation centre in downtown Winnipeg. The facility will feature state-of-the-art…

KAP Welcomes Additional Carbon Tax Exemptions

The province recently announced that propane and natural gas for heating greenhouses, barns, and grain dryers will be exempt from its upcoming carbon tax. Marked fuels will also be exempt. Keystone…

China-U.S. Trade Dispute Could Impact Canadian Pork Industry

The Canadian pork industry is keeping a close eye on a potential trade war developing between the United States and China. President Trump recently imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium from China,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





06
Apr
2018
Bible Conference

06 April 2018 8:30 am - 9:00 pm

Southern Manitoba Prophecy Conf.





06
Apr
2018
Ransomware Lunch & Learn

06 April 2018 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Smitty's Family Restaurant, Winkler, Plum Coulee





06
Apr
2018
Winkler Mennonite Church Semi Annual Pickerel Fish Fry Fundraiser

06 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Winkler Mennonite Church, Winkler





06
Apr
2018
Futsal Tournament

06 April 2018 - 07 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

GVC Gym





06
Apr
2018
Country Classic Night

06 April 2018 7:30 pm

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





06
Apr
2018
Live At The Kenmor

06 April 2018 8:00 pm

Kenmor Theatre, Morden





Login