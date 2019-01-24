Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is reminding people of the health benefits of milk products after the unveiling of Canada's New Food Guide.

Dairy no longer has it's own food group, but DFC Health Education Manager and Registered Dietician, Lee Finell, says they're happy to see dairy is still in the guide under protein foods.

"We care most about they're in the protein group, they're a key part of a healthy balanced diet, and protein foods are encouraged to be consumed on a regular basis, so in our minds milk is still there. It's still key and it's still nutritious."

Finell says the calcium in milk is concentrated unlike other foods.

"People often have said to me, well you can get calcium from broccoli. Well you can, but you have to eat two cups to get the same amount of calcium as you can get from (one glass of) milk. You may be able to do that once in a while, but certainly children aren't going to be able to eat that much broccoli."

She adds scientific evidence continues to show dairy plays a role in reducing chronic diseases like stroke, heart diseases and type 2 diabetes.

Dairy Farmers of Canada says Health Canada’s own 2015 evidence review shows when it comes to reducing heart disease, type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer, the evidence for milk products is as strong, if not stronger, than it is for vegetables, fruit, whole grain, and plant-based protein foods.