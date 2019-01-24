Details
Category: Ag News

 

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is reminding people of the health benefits of milk products after the unveiling of Canada's New Food Guide.

Dairy no longer has it's own food group, but DFC Health Education Manager and Registered Dietician, Lee Finell, says they're happy to see dairy is still in the guide under protein foods.

"We care most about they're in the protein group, they're a key part of a healthy balanced diet, and protein foods are encouraged to be consumed on a regular basis, so in our minds milk is still there. It's still key and it's still nutritious."

Finell says the calcium in milk is concentrated unlike other foods.

"People often have said to me, well you can get calcium from broccoli. Well you can, but you have to eat two cups to get the same amount of calcium as you can get from (one glass of) milk. You may be able to do that once in a while, but certainly children aren't going to be able to eat that much broccoli."

She adds scientific evidence continues to show dairy plays a role in reducing chronic diseases like stroke, heart diseases and type 2 diabetes.

Dairy Farmers of Canada says Health Canada’s own 2015 evidence review shows when it comes to reducing heart disease, type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer, the evidence for milk products is as strong, if not stronger, than it is for vegetables, fruit, whole grain, and plant-based protein foods.

More Ag News

Ag Days Exhibitors Teach Students

About 450 grade 7 & 8 students from across the province are in Brandon this week taking part in the Manitoba Ag Days Adventure put on by Agriculture in the Classroom Manitoba (AITC-MB). The theme…

Ag Days Awards Handed Out

Awards were handed out Wednesday at Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon. This year’s showcase features 14 inventions, 19 new products, and 13 farm safety features. “We encourage everyone to take time to stop…

Federal Government Invests Additional Funding In Crop Research

The federal government has announced an additional investment of $4.1 million over five years to the Canadian Field Crop Research Alliance (CFCRA), funded under the AgriScience Program (Projects).…

Canadians Eating Moderate Amounts Of Beef

Health Canada released the new Canadian Food Guide this week. It has a new look and moves away from recommended serving portions to eating a variety of healthy foods each day. The new food guide…

Province Announces Consultations For Sustainable Protein Strategy

The Manitoba government announced Tuesday that it will be developing a first-of-its-kind sustainable protein strategy. Speaking at Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said…

Premier Visits Ag Days

Premier Brian Pallister made a stop at Manitoba Ag Days on Tuesday, taking some time to visit with exhibitors and attendees before he addressed the crowd at 2pm. Other dignitaries to speak during the…

2019 Record Year For AgriInsurance In Manitoba

Manitoba farmers will see enhancements to coverage through AgriInsurance in the upcoming year. “Our government understands the importance of stability and proactively managing risks that threaten the…

42nd Manitoba Ag Days Underway

Brandon's Keystone Centre opened its doors this morning at 9am for the 42nd annual Manitoba Ag Days. Before the doors officially opened, many people showed up to the Canad Inns Roadhouse early for…

New Canada Food Guide Includes Emphasis On Plant Proteins

Health Canada released their revised Canada Food Guide on Tuesday, January 22. The new guide includes three groups; fruits and vegetables, whole grain foods and protein foods. The new federal…

New Canada Food Guide To Be Released Tuesday

Canada's new Food Guide, which has sparked debate among stakeholders, will be released on Tuesday, January 22. Former Ag Critic, John Barlow, says there wasn't a proper consultation held on the guide…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login