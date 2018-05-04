New CEO Named For Canadian Dairy Commission

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has appointed Serge Riendeau of Quebec as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC).

The appointment is for a three-year term, effective May 14, 2018

“Mr. Riendeau has a long and distinguished career working within Canada’s dairy industry. His leadership and experience will be assets to ensuring the continued strength and competitiveness of this vital sector to Canada’s economy,” said MacAulay.

Riendeau has operated a dairy farm for over 40 years and had a 25-year career on the Agropur board of directors, including nearly 15 years as president of the Cooperative - Canada's largest dairy processor.

Outgoing CEO Jacques Laforge of New Brunswick held the position since 2012.

The CDC is a Crown Corporation established in 1966 to coordinate federal and provincial dairy policies and create a control mechanism for milk production aimed to avoid shortages and surpluses, and stabilize producer revenues.