New Corn, Soybean Varieties Showcased At Wesmar Seeds Plot Tour

Wesmar Seeds hosted its summer information plot tour near Altona on Thursday.

Owner Wes Martens commented on how the soybean and corn plots were looking.

"The plots look great," he said. "We're desperately short of moisture, however the plants seem to be hanging in. We will need some moisture very shortly though. This is the maximum draw time for corn and soybeans when they're filling pods and when the corn is silking. We certainly need something very quickly here."

The tour focused on some of the new corn and soybean varieties in the Xtend and Enlist programs. Martens showcased varieties from Thunder, Legend, Proseed, Prograin, Maizex, and competitors.

He talked about what they've been seeing in some of the new varieties.

"Corn maturity in terms of when different varieties start to tassel and then silk is what we've been seeing so far. Flowering, podding in soybeans. More of the visual differences will be showing up very quickly now and then later on of course as we take things to maturity we'll see the maturity differences and that's really what guys like to look for."

Martens notes he plans to have another follow-up meeting in early September called 'Coffee at the Plot', where growers can come out and see how soybean and corn varieties dry down.

Those in attendance were also given an update on various seed treatment, inoculant, and fertilizer enhancement trials.

Wesmar's soybean demo site is located along Provincial Road 201, 5 miles east of Highway 30. The corn plot is along Highway 30, east of Altona.

M3 Aerial Productions was on hand to give a drone demonstration

Attendees checking out some of the new soybean varieties