Canada's new crop missions have wrapped up for another year.

Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl says they visited 18 countries this year, touring parts of Asia, Latin America, North America, Europe, The Middle East and Africa.

He adds they didn't have any trouble promoting this year's crop.

"It makes it a lot easier to talk to customers about the quality of the crop when it is in fact that good," commented Dahl. "Contrast that to last year, of course, when we had the fusarium issues. We had 95 per cent of the CWRS as number one or number two, over 90 per cent of the durum is number one and number two."

Dahl notes the news coming out of Italy wasn't great, as that country has yet to import any of Canada's 2017 wheat crop. He said this is due to issues surrounding country of origin labelling and an Italian public relations campaign negatively targeting Canadian durum.

This year marked the second year for the group going to Nigeria, which Dahl says is a growing market, and one in which Canada's market share is growing.

The new crop missions include stakeholders from the entire Canadian crop value chain including farmers, exporters, Cereals Canada, the Canadian Grain Commission, and the Canadian International Grains Institute.