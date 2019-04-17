New Dairy Partnership Formed

Details
Category: Ag News

A new partnership in the dairy industry is set to come into effect on June 3, 2019.

CanWest DHI, Valacta and Canadian Dairy Network have come together to form a new organization known as Lactanet Canada.

The partnership brings together leading dairy herd improvement organizations responsible for milk recording, genetic evaluations and knowledge transfer in Canada.

The new organization has a producer-driven governance structure consisting of up to eleven board members. Six of these members are appointed by the organizations that provide dairy herd management services, while one director is appointed by each of Dairy Farmers of Canada, Holstein Canada and Semex Alliance, all of which are also governed by Canadian dairy producers.

The team of the three founding partners of Lactanet is comprised of 500 staff members providing services to more than 10,000 dairy farms across Canada.

Lactanet Canada will operate from existing business locations in Ontario and Quebec, and will continue to manage four lab operations across the country.

