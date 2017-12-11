New Directors Joining MWBGA

The Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) is welcoming two new directors and one returning director to its board, following an election process that took place this past fall.

Boris Michaleski of Ashville, Rauri Qually of Dacotah and incumbent Fred Greig of Reston were nominated for the three available board positions and elected by acclamation. Greig is currently serving at the group's chair.

The three directors’ four-year terms will start following MWBGA's AGM, to be held February 15th at the 2018 CropConnect Conference in Winnipeg.

They'll join the existing four directors which include Robert Misko of Roblin, Drew Baker of Beausejour, Dean Harder of Lowe Farm and Cale Jefferies of Glenboro.