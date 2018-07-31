Details
Category: Ag News

A new merger is looking to make Canada's sheep industry more sustainable.

The North American Lamb Company is made up of a handful of existing companies, including a lamb processing plant in Innisfail called SunGold Specialty Meats, a lamb feedlot in Iron Springs called the Canada Gold Lamb lot, and a large breeding flock in Manitoba called Canada Sheep and Lamb Farms.

According to a news release, Canada Sheep and Lamb Farms is one of the largest sheep farming operations in North America producing lambs year-round from a breeding flock currently exceeding 35,000 ewes and ewe lambs and soon growing to some 50,000 plus head.

President and CEO of the North American Lamb Company, Gary Alexander, says the merger is designed to create an integrated lamb supply chain.

"Our operation in Manitoba, and perhaps in Alberta in the future, we lamb everyday of the year, so we lamb in season and we lamb out of season, so we can produce lambs for finishing and processing 52 weeks of the year, which is really what the customers are demanding, and that's what we're building our whole production system to do."

Alexander says the breeding flock based in Manitoba has about 35,000 breeding ewes.

He notes with low numbers in Canada and sheep being seasonal breeders, there's an inconsistent supply for consumers.

"It's just a really inconsistent business, and what's happened is you've really got a facility in Innisfail that's very, very highly under utilized, so probably only about 30 per cent of it's capacity."

SunGold in Innisfail is Canada's largest federal lamb processing plant.

Alexander says the newly formed company will create a consistent and reliable supply of lamb for consumers.

The North American Lamb Company will control lamb production and marketing for the group encompassing genetics, breeding, finishing, processing and sales.

More Ag News

New Merger Tackles Inconsistency In Canadian Sheep Industry

A new merger is looking to make Canada's sheep industry more sustainable. The North American Lamb Company is made up of a handful of existing companies, including a lamb processing plant in Innisfail…

Field Pea Harvest Underway

Field pea harvest is underway in Manitoba. Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG), says some farmers in the central region have started to harvest…

G20 Ag Ministers Conclude Meeting In Argentina

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay wrapped up meetings over the weekend in Argentina with ag ministers from the G20 countries. During his address, MacAulay proposed the Canadian-led…

Slow Down To Prevent Tillage Erosion

It's something that not a lot of farmers think about, but tillage erosion can play a major factor when it comes to yield results. Marla Rieckman is the soil management specialist with Manitoba…

Canada Needs More Farm Workers

Finding good help on the farm or ranch can be a major challenge. It’s not uncommon for some operations to hire custom harvesters to get the crop in the bin rather than run the risk of inclement…

More Farmers Deciding To Straight-Cut Canola

Variability seems to be a common theme this year when talking about crops in Manitoba. Angela Brackenreed is an agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada. "It's a really mixed bag across the…

Province Providing Resources To Livestock Producers Affected By Dry Conditions

Manitoba Agriculture is reminding producers affected by dry conditions of the programs and services available to livestock producers to manage forage shortages. To date, low levels of precipitation…

AGT Food and Ingredients Looking To Go Private

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. could see a management buyout in a move to take the company private. The Saskatchewan-based food and pulse processor supplies export and domestic markets, with…

Flax Crop Looking Good, Dry Conditions Cause Staging

There are roughly 38,000 acres of flax being grown this year in Manitoba, 2,000 of which are organic. Manitoba Agriculture Oilseed Specialist Dane Froese was one of the presenters this week at…

Grain World - Farm Link Marketing Solutions Crop Tour

FarmLink’s market analysts and advisors are out evaluating this year’s crop. Senior Market Analyst Neil Townsend says overall across the Prairies there’s a real variability in this year’s crop.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login