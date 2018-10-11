New Program For Young Chicken Farmers

Details
Category: Ag News

 

The chicken industry is giving their young farmers a leg up.

Chicken Farmers of Canada is launching their Young Farmers Program where they'll teach the next generation about the industry over an 18 month period.

Communications Manager Lisa Bishop-Spencer says program participants will grow their knowledge of issues beyond the farm gate.

"Issues in terms of the protection and promotion of supply management that's probably topical right now...We have consumer relations, and we have a new brand, our Raised By a Canadian Farmer brand. These folks can be really effective ambassadors for that."

She says the program will bring together young people from across the country.

"They will attend meetings, as well as the Canadian Young Farmers Forum, and they will come to our lobby day for instance and help in that lobbying effort, they'll be media trained, they'll be communications trained as well...Then we'll kind of wrap it up in the fall and they'll come to our annual meeting and present to our board of directors."

By the time the selected program participants complete 12 months of the program, they will bring in the next group of selected representatives for the last six months of the program to ensure there is always carry over and knowledge transfer.

Bishop-Spencer adds supporting young farmers plays a key role in their commitment to sustainability through the Raised by a Canadian Farmer brand.

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, October 26.

