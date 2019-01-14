New Rules Announced For Drone Operators

Starting June 1, 2019, farmers using drones on their operation will have to abide by a new set of rules that were announced last week by Transport Canada.

The new rules will see the creation of two drone categories, basic and advanced.

Matthew Johnson, President and CEO with M3 Aerial Productions, says the biggest change will be the implementation of the basic operator pilot certificate.

"It's going to make life easier in terms of the certification process," he explained. "For a basic operator you have to pass a basic operator exam, which consists of 30 questions. I've heard it takes between 10 and 30 minutes to complete the exam. You don't have to have the same depth of knowledge as someone who's operating in an advanced operator controlled airspace."

Johnson says from now until June 1, anyone using a drone for commercial benefit will still need to complete a UAV ground school course.

The new regulations apply to drones between 250 grams and 25 kilograms.

