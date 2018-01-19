Details
Category: Ag News

A wheat breeder out of Saskatchewan says there a number of new plant breeding technologies hitting the field.

Dr. Curtis Pozniak is a wheat breeder at the Crop Development Centre at the University of Saskatchewan.

He discussed the topic this week at Manitoba Ag Days.

“Over the last several years we've seen changes in technologies that are helping to improve the efficiency of our breeding programs," explained Pozniak. "Things like DNA testing to actually predict phenotype of some traits like resistance versus susceptibility of a particular disease.”

Pozniak notes that even with the advancement in technology, breeders are still needed out in the field.

He adds while there is a lot of research happening around gene editing, there is still some uncertainty on whether this type of practice will be widely accepted.

More Ag News

New Technologies Available For Plant Breeders

A wheat breeder out of Saskatchewan says there a number of new plant breeding technologies hitting the field. Dr. Curtis Pozniak is a wheat breeder at the Crop Development Centre at the University of…

Winkler Company's Invention Makes Grain Unloading Easier

Years of hard work have paid off for a Winkler grain equipment company. Soaring Eagle Grain Equipment took home first place in Manitoba Ag Days' Inventor's Showcase held this week in Brandon. The…

Grain Safety Trailer Drawing Big Crowds At Ag Days

One of the highlights of this year's Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon has been the grain entrapment demo trailer being showcased by the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA). It's located in the…

Applications Now Open For Ag Youth Green Jobs Initiative

Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced this week that the Agricultural Youth Green Jobs Initiative is now taking applications for 2018. “The overwhelming support and the great success of the…

Canola Council Responds To Richardson Withdrawal

The Canola Council of Canada (CCC) says despite the loss of funding from Richardson International, it will continue to move forward. In a statement released this week, the organization notes other…

Ag Days Awards Handed Out

The awards have been handed out Manitoba Ag Days. The winner of the Inventor's Showcase is Soaring Eagle Grain Equipment of Winkler with the Ultimate Swinging Drive-Over. The runner-up was GEM-L Inc…

Richardson Intl Leaves Canola Council of Canada

Its being reported that Richardson International has pulled its funding from the Canola Council of Canada. The company has also cut ties with the Flax Council of Canada, which is closing its Winnipeg…

It's Important To Know Cost of Production

It's important for farmers to know their cost of production right down to the bushel. That from Roy Arnott, Farm Management Specialist with Manitoba Agriculture. He said when things get tough,…

Westman Students Visit Ag Days

Those planning to attend Manitoba Ag Days this week in Brandon may notice a large number of students roaming the halls of the Keystone Centre. It's all part of the Manitoba Ag Days Adventure, hosted…

Manitoba Ag Days Gives Back

In the fall of 2015 Manitoba Ag Days announced the “Ag Days Gives Back” community giving program. 100% of the 50/50 funds raised at the show, which runs from January 16 until 18th at Brandon’s…

AgriInsurance Premium Rates Drop In 2018

The Governments of Canada and Manitoba have announced a number of changes to the AgriInsurance program. AgriInsurance coverage for 2018 is expected to be 2.7 billion dollars on 9.4 million acres in…

Ag Days Educating About Farm Safety

Today marks day one of the 41st Annual Manitoba Ag Days, taking place at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. Farm safety will be featured again this year, with 10 companies and organizations showcasing…

Canada's Largest Indoor Farm Show Underway In Brandon

The 41st edition of Manitoba Ag Days gets underway today at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. An estimated 50,000 visitors are expected to pass through the Keystone Centre over the course of the next…

Keys To Managing Herbicide Resistant Weeds

Herbicide resistance is becoming a big concern among Manitoba farmers. Dr. Rob Gulden, of the University of Manitoba, discussed the issue last week at St. Jean Farm Days. He says a recent survey has…

Market Outlook Warns Of Overproduction

The senior market analyst with FarmLink Marketing Solutions says farmers have had to work harder over the past couple of marketing years. Neil Townsend notes in the past, high prices seemed to always…

Manitoba Signs Onto Canadian Agricultural Partnership

The Manitoba government has officially signed onto the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP). The new five-year agricultural policy is a multilateral agreement with the Government of Canada. A…

Proper Nutrient Management Starts With Soil Test

The province's soil fertility specialist says big yields means big nutrient removal and that leads to big fertilizer decisions. John Heard notes a soil test is the best way to determine what rate of…

USDA Releases Multiple Reports Friday

The USDA released multiple reports Friday, including its January Crop Production, Quarterly Grain Stocks and Supply and Demand Reports. Market Analyst Brian Voth says there were no real big surprises…

Commodity Groups Present Amalgamation Report at St. Jean Farm Days

Farmers attending St. Jean Farm Days Wednesday had a chance to find out more about a proposal to amalgamate five of the province's commodity organizations. Those involved include the Manitoba Wheat…

Mentorship Opportunity for Young People in Canada's Beef Industry

Applications are now open for the Cattlemen's Young Leaders (CYL) Mentorship Program for the 2018 to 2019 year. Youth Leadership Coordinator with the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, Emily Ritchie,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

Innovation To Take Centre Stage At Ag Days

Cattle Markets Begin 2018 On A Positive Note

Eichler Attends 2018 Legislative Ag Chairs Summit In Kansas City

St. Jean Preparing To Host 33rd Annual Farm Show

MacAulay Speaks At American Farm Bureau Federation Convention

Flax Council of Canada Announces Closure

Dairy Industry Optimistic For Year Ahead

Key Trends To Watch For In Agriculture In 2018: FCC

Cold Temps Put Strain On Livestock And Feed

Associate Ag Critic Looks Ahead To 2018

India Pulse Tariffs Hurting Manitoba Seed Sales

MBP Outlines Key Priorities For 2018

FCC Chief Agricultural Economist Optimistic About 2018

MacAulay, Trump To Speak At American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention

Manitoba Primed To Benefit From Increase In Demand For Plant-Based Protein

Manitoba Pork To Focus On Disease Issues In 2018

Hog Markets Start 2018 On Positive Note

CFA Preparing For Busy Year In 2018

Changes Coming To Manitoba Livestock Manure Management Initiative

Farmland Tax Increases Key Concern For KAP In 2018

Ag News Archives

Community Events

19
Jan
2018
Enchilada supper

19 January 2018 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Winkler Mennonite Church, Winkler





20
Jan
2018
Journey For Sight

20 January 2018 8:00 am

Blair Morrison Hall, 504 Broadway Street, La Rivie





20
Jan
2018
Winter Carnival - Morris

20 January 2018 12:00 pm

Town of Morris





21
Jan
2018
Cross Country Ski Day

21 January 2018 1:30 pm

Burwalde Woods Trails





21
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Portage Terriers

21 January 2018 6:30 pm

Stride Place





22
Jan
2018
Fraud and Senior Safety

22 January 2018 2:00 pm

Gardens on Tenth - multi purpose room, Altona





22
Jan
2018
A Cappella Fever!

22 January 2018 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts





Login