Details
Category: Ag News

 

The Manitoba government and the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (MASC) have established two new trusts for Manitoba’s AgriInsurance and Hail Insurance programs.

“Establishing these trusts clearly demonstrates that these funds are strictly for the benefit of insured producers and provides greater transparency to the public in that these funds cannot be used by government for any other purposes,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “The creation of these trusts, with MASC as the trustee, will provide continued assurance to participating producers the Manitoba government is committed to the industry and that these funds will be available when needed.”

As the trustee, MASC will remain in control of these funds and ensure they are solely for the benefit of Manitoba’s participating agricultural producers. The trusts will ensure that funds are only used for the benefit of insured producers and that no changes to the programs are forthcoming. This change protects these funds from use by future governments.

“MASC is committed to supporting Manitoba’s financial reporting initiative,” said Jim Wilson, chair of MASC. “I also want to assure agricultural producers that their contributions to the trusts will be available to pay indemnities when protection is needed in years of adversity and challenging weather conditions.”

AgriInsurance programs across Canada operate under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, while The Hail Insurance program is solely funded by premiums paid by producers.

More Ag News

New Trusts Established For AgriInsurance And Hail Insurance

The Manitoba government and the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (MASC) have established two new trusts for Manitoba’s AgriInsurance and Hail Insurance programs. “Establishing these trusts…

Medium Term Outlook Shows Continued Growth For Ag Sector

On Friday, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) released its Medium Term Outlook (MTO), an economic projection of the domestic and international agricultural markets from 2017 to 2027. This year’s…

Government Announces Details Of $70 Million Investment In Agricultural Science

On Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, Lawrence MacAulay, announced the details of the Government of Canada’s $70M investment, over five years, to address environmental challenges and hire…

Mental Health First Aid Program Announced

The Do More Agriculture Foundation and Farm Credit Canada are teaming up to provide mental health first aid training to agriculture communities. The 2-day Mental Health First Aid program will teach…

Harvest Efforts Continue To Support Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Harvest efforts are continuing in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Another project was combined this week south of Winnipeg, as the CHIP IN (Creating Hope In People In Need) group harvested…

CFA Focusing On Trade As MP's Return To Ottawa

MP's are back in Ottawa this week after the summer break. Canadian Federation of Agriculture President Ron Bonnett says they'll be keeping a close eye on Bill C-79, which would implement the…

Deputy Ag Minister Gingera-Beauchemin Being Honoured

Dori Gingera-Beauchemin, deputy minister for Manitoba Agriculture, is being recognized for her work on Manitoba-Japan relations. She'll be honoured at an awards ceremony hosted by Consul-General…

(VIDEO) City Students Learn About Farming

Students from Winnipeg and rural Manitoba are getting a chance to see what farming is all about this week at the Amazing Agriculture Adventure. The 3-day event, which features a dozen interactive…

Statistics Canada Forecasting Record Corn Crop

Statistics Canada is predicting a record corn for grain crop this year. The agency's model-based principal field crop estimates forecast record production of 14.5 million tonnes of corn for grain.…

Manitoba Beef Producers Welcomes Drought Relief Measures

Due to this year's dry conditions, the province has made changes to the Ag Action Manitoba program to enable funding for water source development, which includes wells and dugouts. Manitoba Beef…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login