No Movement To India's Rules On Canadian Fumigation Of Pulses

It has been a long few weeks and there is still no real movement when it comes to India's rules on Canadian fumigation of pulses.

Progress has apparently stalled and officials believe India is now applying discriminatory treatment to Canada, with derogation extensions being granted to India’s other trading partners.

Pulse Canada Chair & Saskatchewan Pulse Grower Lee Moats took part in last month’s trip to India and acknowledges India’s domestic policy to apply tariffs but says they would really like to see some transparency on the issue.

He notes on the fumigation issue maybe it’s time to move to the next level, possibly having the Prime Minister meet with his Indian counterpart.

"Our vote would be the process of Prime Minister to Prime Minister is maybe one that could resolve it, but at the same time I think, and the resolution that we are looking for is really the fumigation side to move that to resolution,"

Another contentious issue is India's decision to apply a 50 per cent import tax on peas from all countries.

Moats notes they would like to see more transparency on the issue.

"So that we who are potential exporters to India would understand under what conditions they would put a duty on and when it would come off and then farmers here, when they're making their crop plans, could have that information to guide their actions," he commented.

Saskatchewan is the largest province when it comes to pea acreage, with farmers seeding 2,165,000 acres in 2017. Manitoba is much lower, coming in at 65,000 acres this year.

In 2016, Canada’s pulse exports including dry peas to India, were worth over $1.1 billion, accounting for 27.5 percent of Canada's global pulse exports.