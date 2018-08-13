Not Happy With Your Dockage? The Canadian Grain Commission Can Help

Farmers are being reminded that there is a challenge process available when it comes to reviewing grading and dockage during grain delivery.

Doug Chorney is the Assistant Chief Commissioner with the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC).

"For the most part, we have really accurate and reliable grading that's done at elevators, but in instances where producers feel they are not being given fair grades or fair assessments of quality, like protein, they have the opportunity to come to the CGC for dispute resolution."

Chorney says farmers need to take a sample of at least one kilogram at the time of unloading and submit the sample to the CGC for a test.

He notes grade and dockage results will be binding, which means the results could go up or down depending on the CGC assessment.