Details
Category: Ag News

Nutrien Ag Solutions (formerly Crop Production Services) hosted its second annual soybean plot tour this week along Highway 23 near the community of Kane, MB.

Crop Production Advisor Curtis Martens explained how the crops were looking.

"We've gotten pretty lucky this year," he said. "We have probably gotten more rain than a lot of people have on this site, so the plots are looking really good this year. Compared to last year we're probably seeing much more row closure. Everything's on 30 inch rows, so that's important to guys out here and a bit more pod development at the top."

CURTIS MARTENSCurtis Martens

The half mile site includes 15 different soybean varieties from four different companies including NorthStar Genetics, Pride Seeds, Syngenta, and Proven Seeds. For new varieties, Martens notes everything is moving a little bit more into the Xtend system now to handle weeds.

He talked about the maturity rating of the soybeans being grown in the area.

"There were some mid-seasons that have been added but we are seeing guys push the limits and adding the longer season beans and there's probably two more 008 maturity beans added to this plot from last year...We're seeing the heat units that we've been experiencing helping out with being able to grow those longer season beans in the Red River Valley."

Martens notes they're planning to hold a follow up plot tour as the soybeans start to reach full maturity.

NUTRIEN1

More Ag News

Nutrien Ag Solutions Hosts Soybean Plot Tour

Nutrien Ag Solutions (formerly Crop Production Services) hosted its second annual soybean plot tour this week along Highway 23 near the community of Kane, MB. Crop Production Advisor Curtis Martens…

Hay Shortage Means Producers Need To Plan Ahead

The Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) is reminding all producers to plan ahead for the fall and winter feeding periods. Many hay producers are reporting decreased yields and slow…

Manitoba Clubroot Cases Continue To Increase

Below is a summary from the Manitoba Insect & Disease Update dated August 8, 2018 Disease: Symptoms of clubroot in canola have been confirmed in a number of additional fields, bringing the total…

Soybean Market Starting To Claw Its Way Back

After a rough few months, there finally seems to be some optimism when looking at the soybean markets. Jon Driedger is a market analyst with FarmLink Marketing Solutions. "I think in many ways you…

Legend Seeds Hosts Annual Knowledge Plot Tours

Legend Seeds is hosting its annual corn and soybean Knowledge Plot Tours this week near Brandon and Winkler. Jeff Bereza is the director of sales and marketing with Legend Seeds Canada. He talked…

Harvest Ramps Up: Weekly Crop Report

Manitoba Agriculture says dry conditions are continuing across much of the province. Moisture stress is becoming evident in many crops and rainfall is needed to help with grain fill. Hail occurred in…

Saudi Arabia Closes Borders To Canadian Wheat And Barley

Canada's wheat industry is facing yet another challenge. As a result of a diplomatic dispute, shipments of Canadian wheat and barley will no longer be accepted into Saudi Arabia. Cereals Canada…

CGC Implements Changes For Start Of The New Crop Year

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) began implementing changes August 1 as part of the Wheat Modernization plan. Lonny McKague is a Commissioner with the CGG and says 29 varieties of wheat are being…

Simplot To Use Gene Editing Technology To Eliminate Food Waste

The J.R. Simplot Company has announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, that…

MBP President Steps Down To Seek Federal Party Nomination

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) President Ben Fox has stepped down from his role to seek the federal Conservative Party nomination in the riding of Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa. He's held the position…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login