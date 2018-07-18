Details
Category: Ag News

Oat growers in Manitoba are cautiously optimistic about this year's crop.

Morris-area farmer Art Enns is a director with the Manitoba Oat Growers Association (MOGA). He is also the president of the Prairie Oat Growers Association (POGA).

"I think in the [Red River] Valley, it's going to be a little bit of a question mark," he said. "I don't think we'll quite see the oat crop we saw last year because of the moisture, it's not quite there. But overall it's still looking very good and I know some of the other areas have gotten good timely rains...so I think overall we're looking at a good average crop, maybe slightly above average."

Enns talked about how the crop is progressing.

"It's actually at the filling stage. I noticed some of the stuff was actually starting to turn a little bit. I think we're just slightly earlier than last year at this time of the year."

He says right now there are no major insect concerns, adding the oat crop has grown out of some early disease concerns.

Enns notes demand from the U.S. and Mexico is up this year, as both countries look to acquire some of Manitoba's high beta-glucan oats.

More Ag News

Oat Growers Cautiously Optimistic About This Year's Crop

Oat growers in Manitoba are cautiously optimistic about this year's crop. Morris-area farmer Art Enns is a director with the Manitoba Oat Growers Association (MOGA). He is also the president of the…

Majority Of Crops In Flowering And Grain Filling Stages

Hot temperatures continue to advance crops across Manitoba, although the province would benefit from a good rain. Manitoba Agriculture's weekly crop report says the majority of crops are in the…

Ag In Motion Opens Today In Saskatchewan

It’s opening day for Western Canada’s Largest Outdoor Farm Expo. Ag in Motion runs Today through Thursday at their site near Langham, Saskatchewan. The show links farmers to the latest in…

Federal Ag Minister Says Railways Are Working To Improve Grain Movement

The issue of grain transportation and getting this year’s crop to market is never far from the minds of Prairie farmers. Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay said last week that farmers…

When Should Farmers Consider Applying A Rescue Nitrogen Fertilizer?

Nodulation has been low on fields without a history of soybeans this year, which could be due in part to the dry seeding conditions. That from Laryssa Stevenson, a production specialist with Manitoba…

Farm Leaders Preparing To Meet With Ag Ministers

Farm leaders are getting ready to meet with Canada's agriculture ministers at the annual Industry-Government FPT Roundtable later this week. Economic strategy will be a key discussion topic as…

Farmers Need To Build Resilience Says FCC Economist

Canadian producers need to focus on building resilience into their business to maintain or grow their operations in turbulent times. That according to Farm Credit Canada (FCC) Chief Agricultural…

Goss's Wilt Found In Manitoba Corn

Manitoba Insect & Disease Update - July 11, 2018 Diseases: Goss's wilt was observed near St. Claude. Early symptoms of Goss's Wilt were observed near St. Claude last week. Symptoms of the disease…

Federal Government Protects Workers Exposed To Grain Dust

The federal government has announced changes to the occupational health and safety regulations for workers exposed to grain dust and flour dust in federally regulated workplaces. “Every employee has…

The Golden Arches Will Serve Sustainable Beef

McDonald's Canada announced they will be serving certified sustainable beef through their Angus burger line-up. The announcement was made at the Calgary Stampede's Agriculture and Agri-Food…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login