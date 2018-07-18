Oat Growers Cautiously Optimistic About This Year's Crop

Oat growers in Manitoba are cautiously optimistic about this year's crop.

Morris-area farmer Art Enns is a director with the Manitoba Oat Growers Association (MOGA). He is also the president of the Prairie Oat Growers Association (POGA).

"I think in the [Red River] Valley, it's going to be a little bit of a question mark," he said. "I don't think we'll quite see the oat crop we saw last year because of the moisture, it's not quite there. But overall it's still looking very good and I know some of the other areas have gotten good timely rains...so I think overall we're looking at a good average crop, maybe slightly above average."

Enns talked about how the crop is progressing.

"It's actually at the filling stage. I noticed some of the stuff was actually starting to turn a little bit. I think we're just slightly earlier than last year at this time of the year."

He says right now there are no major insect concerns, adding the oat crop has grown out of some early disease concerns.

Enns notes demand from the U.S. and Mexico is up this year, as both countries look to acquire some of Manitoba's high beta-glucan oats.