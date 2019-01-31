Organic Specialist Says Yellow Peas Is The Crop To Watch

The province's organic specialist is singling out yellow peas as one of the crops to watch.

Dr. Laura Telford made the comments last week at Manitoba Ag Days.

"There are a lot of new, what I call pea fractionators, and what they are doing is they are food ingredient companies that are catering to the growing consumer demand for plant protein. They're using this protein to put into to processed food products."

Telford believes the organic grain market is going to pick up again, and is advising farmers to hold onto their grain until they get the price that they need.

She adds the younger generation is now determining what is in the fridges of North Americans, leading to increased organic consumption.