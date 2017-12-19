Panel Established To Review BRM Programs

Details
Under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which will take effect April 1, 2018, producers will continue to have access to a suite of Business Risk Management (BRM) programs.

In July, federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) ministers of agriculture agreed to undertake a review of BRM programs to assess program effectiveness and their impact on growth and innovation.

An external expert panel consisting of producers, academics and experts has been established to provide feedback and guidance on the review.

“This Expert Panel is a group of diverse and highly capable people who will bring important perspectives to this process," said Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay. "I look forward to seeing the results of their discussions as governments work to ensure these programs continue to help farmers when they need it most, enabling them to create well-paying middle class jobs and keep pace with the world’s growing demand for our high-quality products.”

The panel members will support the BRM review task team made up of FPT officials who have been working on the review since the summer of 2017.

The panel will meet through the winter and spring of 2018, and their findings will be presented to FPT ministers at their annual meeting next summer in British Columbia.

