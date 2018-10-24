Parmalat Canada To Add Blue Cow Logo To Milk Products

Dairy Farmers of Canada's blue cow logo will soon be featured on all Lactantia and Beatrice fluid milk products.

Parmalat Canada made the announcement on Wednesday.

"All the fluid milk currently available in Canada comes exclusively from Canadian farms: Lactantia and Beatrice are no exception," said Marco De Palma, General Manager, Fluid and Distributors, Parmalat Canada. "As a key stakeholder and major employer in the Canadian dairy and agri-food industry, the entire Parmalat Canada team is committed to processing and distributing milk that is 100 % Canadian, and is proud of doing so. This high-quality and nutritious milk is produced and processed in Canada by local women and men who are passionate about Canadian dairy. We celebrate this dedication and understand that our consumers also value it. Today, as always, Lactantia and Beatrice milk is 100% Canadian. By adding the blue cow logo to our products, we are sending a clear and powerful message to our consumers."

The logo will gradually appear on milk and cream within the next three to four months.

"The blue cow logo is an assurance for Canadian consumers that the dairy products they buy are 100 % made from Canadian milk." said Jacques Lefebvre, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "Parmalat Canada's decision is a commitment to and a proof of confidence in Canadian dairy farmers and the high-quality milk they produce daily. It's a strong message."