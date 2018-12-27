Pig Health Top Concern For Canadian Pork Council In 2018

Animal health was top of mind for the Canadian Pork Council this past year.

Manitoba producer Rick Bergmann is the chair for the organization.

"Now with the African swine fever that's occurring in different parts of this world, we're on high alert to ensure that we can do whatever we can to have good biosecurity here to protect our farms."

Bergmann says the PED virus was also a concern this year, especially in Manitoba.

The good news is that the number of cases was down significantly in Manitoba compared to 2017.