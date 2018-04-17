Pitura Seeds Breaks Ground On New Processing Plant Near Domain

Pitura Seeds, located near Domain, MB, recently broke ground on the largest family-owned pedigreed seed processing operation in western Canada.

The company's new state-of-the-art cleaning facility will process up to 1,000 bushels per hour, with the potential to double capacity in the future. The focus will be on cereals and soybeans.

“Having been a pedigreed seed grower since the 1970s, I’ve seen great evolution in our industry,” says Calvin Pitura, Chairman of Pitura Seeds. “Today I see remarkable opportunities for growth in the certified seed market, and its ability to provide value to our grower customers.”

The new concrete structure will be located north of the current business, located approximately 3 miles west of Domain. The expansion will more than triple Pitura Seeds’ total cleaning capacity.

“At the end of the day, this expansion is all about doing more for our customers,” said Tom Greaves, President and General Manager of the company. “Our company’s success has been driven by focusing on their needs.”

The new plant is expected to be fully operational by October of this year.

Pitura Seeds was established in the 1950s by Carl and Clara Pitura. Their son Calvin, and daughter-in-law Barbara Strath-Pitura, came into the business in 1978, seeing opportunity for producing high-quality pedigreed seed. The multi-generational business now includes the next generation of son Connor Pitura who manages the seed farm, and son-in-law Tom Greaves, in addition to 10 other full-time staff.