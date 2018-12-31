Plenty Of Investment In Agriculture In 2018 Says Ag Minister

Details
Category: Ag News

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says there were many highlights from the past year.

"The announcement of Simplot early in January and then having that go forward and of course Roquette, continuation and seeing that move forward as well. With the new opening of HyLife Foods and their operation in Neepawa with the upgrades there. It's been quite a year for us as far as investment in agriculture."

Roquette's pea processing facility near Portage is expected to be completed in 2020 after a few setbacks. Eichler says Simplot's potato plant expansion near Portage will be opening up in 2019.

He notes it was a challenging harvest for some farmers, but overall 2018 turned out well.

Eichler will give his 2019 agricultural outlook coming up at Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon.

