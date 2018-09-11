The Canadian Pork Council (CPC) says ongoing uncertainty in global pork markets has resulted in Canadian pigs being sold at prices that are 30% lower than this time last year, leaving Canadian farmers are in an extraordinarily difficult financial position.

The organization notes that Canadian pork producers are integrated into the much larger U.S. market and the prices they receive are based directly on those negotiated by their American counterparts. It says the fallout from trade disputes between the United States and key pork markets such as China, Mexico and Canada has intensified the normal seasonal decline in prices.

“The financial stress on individual producers is increasing rapidly," said Manitoba producer and CPC Chair Rick Bergmann. "We need to act and act quickly. I look forward to meeting with Minister MacAulay to discuss the situation as soon as possible.”

Bergmann says the CPC has sent a letter to Minister MacAulay, noting producers need immediate, short-term support to help weather the storm.

He notes while the American government is pledging financial support for its farmers, the same is not happening north of the border. Bergmann says the AgriStability program has been in place for quite some time, however the problem is that recent adjustments to the ratios have reduced the effectiveness of the program.