Portage's Food Development Centre Celebrates 40 Years

The Food Development Centre in Portage la Prairie has been assisting Manitoba’s agri-food industry in the development and commercialization of food products for 40 years.

“For 40 years, the Food Development Centre has helped Manitoba’s food and beverage industry grow, and be competitive on the international stage,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “Manitoba has an exciting future in this field and we’re fortunate to have a facility like the Food Development Centre to work with industry to develop new and innovative products.”

The Food Development Centre (FDC) was established in 1978 as a joint venture of the federal and provincial governments, and in 1999, became a Special Operating Agency under the Department of Manitoba Agriculture.

The centre works with food companies of all sizes from start up entrepreneurs to multinational corporations. During its 40-year tenure, the Food Development Centre has helped thousands of businesses develop new products to give them a competitive edge and to access new markets.

The facility is a focal point for food industry research, professional services and technology, both provincially and globally.

