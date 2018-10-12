Potato Harvest Moving Along

Manitoba's potato crop has been yielding some good results so far this fall, although harvest has been slowed with the change in weather.

Harvest is mostly wrapped up in the south central region, however the western region of the province is further behind.

Vikram Bisht with Manitoba Agriculture says he expects the average yield to be somewhere around 320 cwt/acre, which would be less than last year.

He notes the cold conditions are creating some issues.

"The problem could be if some of those potatoes are affected by the frost...it probably will take half a day or maybe a day to thaw out and that is when potential problems could be."

Bisht says most storage facilities have good aeration, so it's ok if the potatoes come off the field a bit wet.

Manitoba Agriculture has not received any reports of late blight so far this year.