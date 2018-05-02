Potato Planting Underway

Potato growers in Manitoba have started spring planting.

Dan Sawatzky, manager of Keystone Potato Producers Association, says seeding is about one week later than normal.

He talked about what farmers are noticing out in the field.

"The frost isn't out of the ground in some areas yet, so the growers are having to be quite [selective] on the fields that they're able to go on. Certainly it is dry, a little concerned about the lack of moisture and the winds have been uncomfortable out there."

Sawatzky says, while the final numbers aren't in yet, he's expecting to see about 65,000 acres of potatoes planted this year, which is a slight increase. He notes those number will increase next year, with the Simplot expansion near Portage.

He's hoping to see another year like 2017, which was a record year.