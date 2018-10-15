Details
Category: Ag News

This year has been a difficult one for potato producers in some regions. Shifting weather extremes have made both growing and harvesting difficult at times. Recent bouts of frost have producers concerned for their crops still in the ground.

Manager of the Keystone Potato Producers Board Dan Sawatzky explains how the cold snap has affected the crop.

"It's really too early to tell how the frost in the last couple of days will affect the potatoes," says Sawatzky. "We'll get back out into the fields and have a better idea if there has been damage and how much. Until the last couple of days, tubers in the ground were still in good shape even though they've been chilled. They may have lost some of their colour but we can get that back with some storage re-conditioning."

Sawatzky says even though they don't usually have the crop out in the fields for this long, doesn't mean that the news is all negative.

"The potato crop was actually looking to be quite a surprise," says Sawatzky. "We had a very dry and hot summer. Growers were very busy putting on water and working hard at that. When they got into the fields to begin harvest, I think they were surprised at the yield. We have some places looking at a yield that could as good as, maybe even better than last year."

Sawatzky says if the weather doesn't dry up or warm up so producers can get out and harvest, tough decisions may lie ahead of local producers.

More Ag News

Potato Producers Cautiously Optimistic

This year has been a difficult one for potato producers in some regions. Shifting weather extremes have made both growing and harvesting difficult at times. Recent bouts of frost have producers…

Drying Grain Important As Harvest Lingers

For some farmers, this has been one of the more frustrating harvests in recent memory. Angela Brackenreed with the Canola Council of Canada says there are some canola fields still standing in the…

Fall Fertilizer Applications Delayed

With harvest at a bit of a stand still, that means fall fertilizer application is also being delayed. The province's crop nutrition specialist John Heard says up to half of the nitrogen is placed in…

Potato Harvest Moving Along

Manitoba's potato crop has been yielding some good results so far this fall, although harvest has been slowed with the change in weather. Harvest is mostly wrapped up in the south central region,…

USDA October WASDE Report 'Modestly Friendly'

There was a slight bump in the markets Thursday following the release of the USDA October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. Jon Driedger, senior market analyst with…

MacAulay Concludes EU Tour

Canada's Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister, Lawrence MacAulay, has concluded his agricultural outreach mission to Europe. During his trip, he visited Spain, Belgium and Italy. "The Canada-European…

Propane Demand Strong With Wet Harvest

Farmers in some areas of the Prairies are waiting for propane deliveries as this year’s wet harvest is causing record-high demands on the product. Grain dryers are working overtime right now as…

Status Update Released On National Beef Strategy

The Canadian Beef Advisors released a progress report on the 2015-2019 National Beef Strategy. The strategy was created by the national beef organizations to position the industry for greater…

New Program For Young Chicken Farmers

The chicken industry is giving their young farmers a leg up. Chicken Farmers of Canada is launching their Young Farmers Program where they'll teach the next generation about the industry over an 18…

Dairy Farmers Say Market Access Given Up In USMCA Is Closer To Four Per Cent

Under the new U.S. - Mexico - Canada Agreement (USMCA), dairy farmers in this country are expecting to lose about $192 million every year as a result of the market access that was given up to the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login