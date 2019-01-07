Preparations Continue For Manitoba Ag Days

The countdown is on to the 42nd Manitoba Ag Days.

The event, which features over 550 exhibitors, takes place January 22 - 24 at Brandon's Keystone Centre.

Kristen Phillips is the general manager for the show.

"Our theme for 2019 is "Tell You Story - Be An Agvocate" and we're actually going to have farm facts throughout the entire show. So people can learn a fact and take it home. They're all scientifically proven and have a source attached to each of them. You can expect to see 250 facts throughout the show."

Manitoba Ag days will feature over 60 speakers, in addition to 19 new products, and 14 new inventions. Also, 13 exhibitors will take part in the farm safety feature.

Phillips notes total attendance over the three days ranges between 48,000 - 50,000 people.

Manitoba Ag Days is Canada's largest indoor farm show and offers free admission and free parking.