Preparations Underway For Open Farm Day

Forty-two host sites are participating in this year's Open Farm Day in Manitoba, which takes place Sunday, September 16.

Coordinator Wendy Bulloch says preparations are coming along nicely.

"We've gone to every site across the province and there's lots of exciting things for people to do, lots of new things to learn," she commented. "We've got quite a number of new sites, so there's lots of different opportunities for people to have a learning activity, go on a tour, learn about a new business, learn about something that's happening in the ag industry. There's just a really great variety."

Open Farm Day Coordinator Wendy Bulloch

Bulloch explained the purpose behind the event.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for people who, maybe they grew up on a farm and now they live in the city and they want to take their kids out to have a new learning opportunity...It's a way of people understanding more, how much agriculture has changed and just the different opportunities to speak with a producer or to learn a little bit of history."

She notes new this year is participation by various habitat, wildlife and conservation districts.

For a full list of participating host sites, visit www.openfarmday.ca.

Bulloch says tours will take place rain or shine.

The event is organized by the Manitoba Association of Agricultural Societies (MAAS).