President & CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients thinks tariff situation in India will end soon

The ongoing tariff situation in India has producers here looking at cutting back on their pulse acreage this year.

Murad Al-Katib is the president & CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients.He says the Indian situation is very challenging for the industry right now.

"We think that this agriculture tariff situation will get resolved," he said. "They'll bring it down at some point when the demand-supply comes back in more in balance. Part of that is going to be us planting less this year. I think that's going to happen. I expect acres to be down 20 to 25 percent and that's a good rebalance and I think from that perspective I'm hoping that later in the year if they recognize they don't have enough crop that tariff might get reduced."

Al-Katib thinks that the tariff situation in India will get resolved soon.

"This is just a simple supply-demand imbalance, less supply, demand actually with these lower prices also stimulated, so I think will stimulate demand and less supply we'll get this thing regulated over the next number of months."

He notes he’s optimistic that the Prime Minister’s visit will have some effect over time.