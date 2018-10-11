Propane Demand Strong With Wet Harvest

Details
Farmers in some areas of the Prairies are waiting for propane deliveries as this year’s wet harvest is causing record-high demands on the product.

Grain dryers are working overtime right now as farmers try to get grain in condition for storage.

Keith Morin is Federated Co-operatives Limited Director of Propane.

He says the issue is not that there is a shortage of propane, but rather the propane demand has risen so drastically for grain drying that the whole industry and system is not able to handle the demand.

"We've been so busy it has been impossible to keep up, but our drivers are working as many hours as regulations allow to help the situation.  Semi drivers are lining up for four to six hours at gas plants and terminals to fill up before they can make deliveries to our Co-op bulk storage tanks."

In an effort to alleviate the situation FCL has moved delivery trucks around from branches and hired more drivers, but he says they can't keep pace with all of the orders coming in.

Morin says with the wet harvest demand has been high.

"At Co-op’s Melfort propane branch in September, propane sales for grain drying were more than two and a half times higher than any of the past 10-years for the same month. Although Melfort is currently the busiest area for Co-op propane sales, Morin said there are also high demands in Saskatoon, Yorkton and Meadow Lake branches in Saskatchewan. In Alberta, the Edmonton and Grasslands branches are also busy, while in Manitoba the Brandon, Winnipeg and Carman branches are extended as they supply propane for corn drying."

