Province Announces Consultations For Sustainable Protein Strategy

The Manitoba government announced Tuesday that it will be developing a first-of-its-kind sustainable protein strategy.

Speaking at Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said the strategy will ensure Manitoba producers are well positioned to remain leaders in plant and animal protein development in the face of increased global demand.

“With world demand continuing to grow for high-quality protein, Manitoba producers have an exciting opportunity to feature their products in an increased global market,” said Eichler. “Our strategy will seek to grow livestock herds for animal protein and new acres for plant protein, while ensuring our province remains a strong environment for investment and that our government is attuned to the needs of producers.”

Key priorities of the strategy are increasing livestock processing, ensuring that pig supply matches processing capabilities, increasing the beef-breeding herd, continuing to develop the sheep industry, new investments in new plant protein extraction, and positioning Manitoba as a leading research and development centre in North America for plant protein extraction technology.

In 2017, livestock farm-cash receipts were $2.2 billion, while processing accounted for $1.8 billion and an estimated 4,500 jobs.

The protein strategy is the first sector strategy under the recently announced Economic Growth Action Plan.

The consultation paper, Manitoba Protein Advantage, will be available on Feb. 1 , with extensive consultations to follow. The final strategy will be presented at the Manitoba Protein Summit in September.