Details
Category: Ag News

The Manitoba government has appointed four members to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board.

“The newly appointed individuals all bring a tremendous skillset to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “Their expertise in agriculture and knowledge of the economic aspects of farming will ensure the board is able to carry out its mandate.”

The following individuals have been appointed to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board:
• Penny Anne Wainwright (Eriksdale) – vice-chair;
• Linda Ransom (Boissevain);
• Adrien Grenier (Woodridge); and
• Elizabeth Cloud (Waywayseecappo).

The following individuals have been reappointed to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board:
• Greg Perchaluk (Roblin) – chair; and
• Kenneth Lucko (Dugald).

The mandate of the board, established under The Family Farm Protection Act, is to administer the Family Farm Protection Act, The Farm Lands Ownership Act, The Farm Machinery and Equipment Act, and The Farm Practices Protection Act.

More Ag News

Manitoba Insect/Disease Update

Insects: Scouting for bertha armyworm continues. There are a few reports of insecticide applications (near Melita, Deerwood, Holland, and Rossendale). Spider mites are being noticed in some soybean…

Province Appoints New Members To Manitoba Farm Industry Board

The Manitoba government has appointed four members to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board. “The newly appointed individuals all bring a tremendous skillset to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board,” said…

CAP Funding Now Available For Researchers, Industry Service Providers

Researchers and industry service providers are now able to access funding for activities under the Ag Action Manitoba program of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP). “The Government of Canada…

Grain Commission Surplus Spending Not Sitting Well With Some Farm Groups

On Wednesday, the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) outlined how it plans to spend its $130 million surplus. The announcement didn't sit well with some farm groups. “This surplus is built on the backs…

Keep Timing In Mind For Pre-Harvest Herbicide Applications

Timing is important when it comes to using a pre-harvest application for weed control or harvest management. Pam de Rocquigny is general manager of the Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association.…

Grain Commission Using Surplus Funds To Enhance Harvest Sample Program

Beginning in the 2018-19 crop year, producers who participate in the Canadian Grain Commission's (CGC) Harvest Sample Program (now open) will receive falling number and deoxynivalenol (DON) results…

CN Rail Releases Grain Plan For 2018-19 Crop Year

CN Rail has released its grain plan for the 2018-19 crop year, which was deemed necessary by the federal government. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the upcoming crop year is…

BASF Completes Acquisition Of Bayer Assets

BASF has completed its acquisition of a range of businesses and assets from Bayer. The sale was a condition of Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto. "This strategic move adds excellent assets to our…

Flax Council Announces New Operating Structure, Joining Up With Canola Council

On Wednesday, the Flax Council of Canada announced a new operating structure that it says will deliver the services industry members need to move forward with greater confidence. “It’s clear that…

Dairy Farmers of Canada and Holstein Canada Sign Animal Care Agreement

Dairy Farmers of Canada and Holstein Canada have announced the signing of a four-year agreement reaffirming Holstein Canada as the preferred supplier for proAction Animal Care cattle assessments…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login