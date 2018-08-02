Province Appoints New Members To Manitoba Farm Industry Board

The Manitoba government has appointed four members to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board.

“The newly appointed individuals all bring a tremendous skillset to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “Their expertise in agriculture and knowledge of the economic aspects of farming will ensure the board is able to carry out its mandate.”

The following individuals have been appointed to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board:

• Penny Anne Wainwright (Eriksdale) – vice-chair;

• Linda Ransom (Boissevain);

• Adrien Grenier (Woodridge); and

• Elizabeth Cloud (Waywayseecappo).

The following individuals have been reappointed to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board:

• Greg Perchaluk (Roblin) – chair; and

• Kenneth Lucko (Dugald).

The mandate of the board, established under The Family Farm Protection Act, is to administer the Family Farm Protection Act, The Farm Lands Ownership Act, The Farm Machinery and Equipment Act, and The Farm Practices Protection Act.