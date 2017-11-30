The Province is giving Manitobans more time to comment on the Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan.

The deadline to fill out the online survey has been extended to December 22, 2017.

“Our government was proud to unveil the Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan on Oct. 27, guided at every step by the input of Manitobans,” said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires. “Since then, we have seen tremendous participation in the online survey with 2,000 submissions to date. We have also received very supportive and constructive feedback through our stakeholder sessions focused on the pillars of climate, jobs, water and nature. We are pleased to extend the online survey and provide further opportunity for Manitobans to have their say on how our province addresses the challenges of climate change.”

The survey can be found at manitobaclimategreenplan.ca.