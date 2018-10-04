Details
Category: Ag News

 

The Manitoba government has introduced legislation that would improve how agricultural Crown lands (ACL) and community pastures are managed.

“We are pleased to be introducing amendments to The Crown Lands Act that will modernize the process of crown land leases,” said Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “We are also making changes that will better enable government to maintain and protect community pastures. These lands not only provide opportunities for cattle farmers, but also provide numerous environmental benefits including carbon sequestration, protecting threatened species and maintaining biodiversity.”

The Crown Lands Amendment Act would allow agricultural Crown lands to have their rent determined by a public auction and allow government designate ACL as community pastures.

Currently, fees or rent for leases and permits for agricultural Crown lands may be determined by public tender.

This proposed bill would enable regulations that provide for public auctions to also be used. The new subsection to the bill would allow rent to be calculated in one of four ways:
1. by setting out or prescribing the amount of method/formula to determine rent in regulation,
2. by having a public tender,
3. by having a public auction, or
4. a combination of ways one to three.

The bill would also enable government to designate certain lands as community pastures and to regulate their use.

The purpose of community pastures is to support haying and grazing on rangelands in a manner that conserves the lands’ ecological integrity and biodiversity.

More Ag News

Province Introduces Crown Lands Act

The Manitoba government has introduced legislation that would improve how agricultural Crown lands (ACL) and community pastures are managed. “We are pleased to be introducing amendments to The Crown…

Canadian Pork Council Hopes USMCA Brings Stabiltiy To Markets

Canadian pork producers were pleased to learn that Canada, the United States and Mexico agreed on a renewed trade agreement USMCA) after difficult negotiations. This comes as Canadian pork producers…

Flax Harvest Stalled

Manitoba's flax harvest is about 40 per cent complete, which is a bit behind schedule for this time of year. Provincial Oilseed Specialist Dane Froese says most of the remaining crop is north of the…

Roquette Resumes Construction Near Portage

If you've been wondering what's going on with the Roquette's pea processing facility construction site in the RM Portage la Prairie, it's starting to bustle again after about a year's delay. Jim…

New Trade Agreement Requires Changes To Canada's Grain Act

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association sees the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement as a good step forward for Canada. One change impacting the wheat sector is that any registered wheat…

CCA Pleased With USMCA

Canada’s dairy Industry may not be pleased with the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), but the beef sector is. John Masswohl is the Director of Government and International Relations with the…

Sunflower Harvest Underway

Manitoba's sunflower harvest has begun. Anastasia Kubinec is the manager of crop industry development with Manitoba Agriculture. "Really it's just been in the past three days where producers have…

FCC Offering Financial Support To Hog Producers

Farm Credit Canada is offering support for hog-producing customers facing financial hardship as a result of international trade disputes. Hog prices in Canada have declined by 30 per cent over the…

Province Updates Fuel Storage Regulations

The Manitoba government is making changes to a regulation governing the storage of fuel. Fuel distributors will now be able to have seasonal fuel supplies ready for distribution to customers in time…

Chicken, Egg Producers Concerned With New Free Trade Deal

Canadian egg farmers are concerned with the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), as additional access has been granted to the Canadian egg market. “The outcome of the negotiations will…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login