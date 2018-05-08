Details
Manitoba Agriculture has released its first crop report of the season.

The report notes soils are becoming dry and rain is needed to aid in crop germination and emergence.

Favourable weather and field conditions have allowed seeding operations to get underway in most areas of Manitoba.

Spring cereals and peas are being seeded throughout the province. Corn, canola, and soybeans are being seeded in the central, eastern, and interlake regions.

Winter cereal crops are in generally good condition, while winterkill is being assessed in some areas.

Pasture and hay fields are slow to resume growth, but are starting to green up.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

Province Releases First Crop Report

