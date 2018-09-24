Province's Weed Specialist Says Cases Of Kochia Up In 2018

Details
Category: Ag News

Provincial Weed Specialist Tammy Jones says 2018 was a good year for kochia, which was bad news for farmers.

"The warm temperatures that we had earlier on in the season, and then also a couple of years of environmental conditions that lead to having a little bit more kochia prevalent and that's because we were wet for a few years and then it dried out a bit, so there's some salinity spots showing up that typically aren't there, and kochia really takes advantage of those salinity type areas."

Jones says this year there were more samples of the tumble weed that tested positive for glyphosate resistance. This could be due to the increased cases of kochia overall and more samples being submitted. Keys to controlling this condition are good crop rotation, effective herbicide use and herbicide layering.

She notes, while she hasn't seen the final numbers yet, there are probably about eight or nine municipalities which have tested positive, compared to two or three in previous years.

